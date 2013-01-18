LONDON Jan 18 London-listed oil firm Genel
Energy said it continued to export crude from Kurdistan
to Turkey by truck, days after Iraq's oil minister said Baghdad
intends to sue the company for doing so.
Baghdad's Arab-led government is involved in a dispute with
Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous part of northern Iraq, over
territory, oilfields and political autonomy and sees Kurdistan's
direct exports of crude to Turkey as illegal.
"We are today exporting oil to Turkey in accordance with the
authority granted to us by the Kurdistan Regional Government
(KRG)," Genel's Chief Executive Tony Hayward said in a
statement.
Iraq claims it has the right to take legal action against
companies exporting crude independently of the central
government and its oil minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi told Reuters
on Wednesday that Baghdad plans to sue Genel.
Genel, whose boss Hayward is the former head of oil major BP
and whose main producing asset base is in Kurdistan, did
not comment on the legal threats from Iraq in an operational
update published on Friday.
The company said that it expected to post revenues of $330
million for 2012, higher than its previous guidance of $250
million to $300 million, having received a $132 million payment
from the KRG for unpaid historic export revenues.
Exports to Turkey via truck, which started earlier in
January after the KRG halted crude exports via the
Baghdad-controlled pipeline, could grow to around 20,000 barrels
of oil per day (bopd) in the next six to eight weeks, Genel
said, repeating what Hayward had said earlier in the month.