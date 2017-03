LONDON Jan 18 Genel Energy PLC : * Expect revenues to be ahead of previous guidance * Expect all development, exploration activities in kurdistan to be funded from

cash flow generated locally * Today exporting oil to Turkey in accordance with the authority granted to US

by the kurdistan regional government * Average net working interest production for the full year 2012 was in line

with guidance at 44,500 bopd * Total sales revenue for 2012 is expected to be C$330 million, which is ahead

of previous guidance