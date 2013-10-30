Oct 30 Genel Energy PLC : * Net working interest production for the third quarter of 2013 averaged

c.53,000bopd, a 10% increase on 3q 2012 * 2013 production guidance range is unchanged at 45-55,000bopd. * Taq taq export sales have been reconciled up to end July and realised

c.us$75-80/bbl. * Company's 2013 revenue guidance is unchanged at US$300-400M * Full oil export via kri independent export infrastructure still expected in

1q14. * Seismic operations in somaliland have been temporarily suspended due to a

deterioration in the security environment * 2013 capital expenditure is forecast to be towards the top end of the

US$500-550M guidance range * Anticipate the finalisation of the gas sales agreement between Turkey and the