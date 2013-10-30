Oct 30 Genel Energy PLC :
* Net working interest production for the third quarter of 2013
averaged
c.53,000bopd, a 10% increase on 3q 2012
* 2013 production guidance range is unchanged at 45-55,000bopd.
* Taq taq export sales have been reconciled up to end July and
realised
c.us$75-80/bbl.
* Company's 2013 revenue guidance is unchanged at US$300-400M
* Full oil export via kri independent export infrastructure
still expected in
1q14.
* Seismic operations in somaliland have been temporarily
suspended due to a
deterioration in the security environment
* 2013 capital expenditure is forecast to be towards the top
end of the
US$500-550M guidance range
* Anticipate the finalisation of the gas sales agreement
between Turkey and the