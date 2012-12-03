LONDON Dec 3 Genel Energy PLC : * $160 million received by ttopco on 3 December in partial payment for historic

export revenues from the taq taq field * Genel Energy's share of the payment is $88 million * Total payment to be received by the company of $132 million, reflects part of the total amount owed to Genel Energy for unpaid historic export revenues and will be recognised in the fourth quarter of 2012.