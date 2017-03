ISTANBUL Nov 22 London-listed oil firm Genel Energy is planning to invest $500 million for exploration activities in Ethiopia, Somaliland, Ivory Coast, Malta and Morocco in the next two years, the company's president said told Reuters on Friday.

"We will spend $250 million of this in 2014," Mehmet Sepil said on the sidelines of Atlantic Summit in Istanbul, adding that the company currently has around a cash balance of $900 million, which will cover this investment budget.