* To lift production to 100,000 bopd from 60,000

* Recent report upgraded reserves (Adds detail, background)

LONDON Jan 10 Oil firm Genel Energy said it planned to pump significantly more oil by the end of 2012 by expanding facilities at its oil field in Kurdistan.

The company, established last year when the bid vehicle of former BP chief executive Tony Hayward bought Turkey's Genel Enerji, said that it aimed to lift production from the Tawke field to 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) by the end of 2012 from the current level of around 60,000 bopd.

Genel's confidence in being able to pump more oil from the Tawke field was boosted by a recent independent report which found proved and probable reserves were 78 percent higher than previously thought, at 509 million barrels of oil.

Norwegian oil firm DNO, the operator of the Tawke field and Genel's partner, said in July 2011 that the field had "ultimate" recoverable reserves of 636 million barrels.

DNO's Head of Exploration, Tore Lilloe-Olsen, told an investor conference on Monday that the field could pump 100,000 bopd after improvements planned for this year.

He added that the field had a "realistic mid term capacity" of 200,000 bopd, according to a copy of the presentation posted on DNO's website.

Genel and its partners DNO and the Kurdistan Regional Government will upgrade the pipeline and plant facilities and drill five more wells to reach the higher production target, Genel said on Tuesday.

Shares in Genel closed at 754.5 pence on Monday, valuing the firm at 1.4 billion pounds ($2.16 billion). ($1 = 0.6474 British pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young and Tom Bergin, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)