* Deals on offshore blocks in Mediterranean, North Africa
* Retains full-year sales guidance $250-$300 million
* Retains production guidance, says could rise
* Shares rise 2 pct
LONDON, Aug 23 London-listed oil explorer Genel
Energy announced deals that will help it to diversify
into the Mediterranean and North Africa on Thursday, building on
its strategy to expand outside its core region of Kurdistan.
Genel said it would acquire 75 percent of Mediterranean Oil
& Gas's interests in an offshore Malta contract for up
to $30 million, with an additional agreement to assess and
acquire further assets in Malta, Libya and Tunisia.
It also said it would farm in to 60 percent and assume
ownership of the Sidi Moussa block offshore Morocco for up to
$50 million.
Although the acquisitions are small, they mark the first
foray for Genel into the region. The majority of its acreage is
in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, and it also has
assets in Somaliland and Cote d'Ivoire.
Genel was formed last year when former BP Chief
Executive Tony Hayward and financier Nathaniel Rothschild's bid
vehicle bought Turkey's Genel Enerji.
Hayward, now Genel CEO, has said that the company wanted to
diversify and that its Turkish background lent it a natural
advantage in the North African region.
On Tuesday, it splashed out around $450 million on part of
Heritage Oil's stake in a gas discovery in Kurdistan.
Thursday's deals were announced alongside Genel's results
for the six months to end-June. It ended the period with a net
cash pile of $1.8 billion and said it had earmarked around $1
billion to buy further assets.
With revenues for the first half of $123 million, it
retained its guidance for full year sales of $250 million to
$300 million.
Average production of 40,000 barrels of oil per day was
still expected, it said, though that could rise if it is able to
continue exporting from Kurdistan throughout 2012.
Crude oil exports from Kurdistan were halted in April due to
a payment dispute between Iraq's central government and the
autonomous northern region, but resumed at the beginning of
August.
The company's shares, which hit a high of around 1,030 pence
shortly after listing, were up 2.2 percent to 710 pence at 0753
GMT.