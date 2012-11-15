ISTANBUL Nov 15 Oil and gas producer Genel Energy will double its crude oil output from 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) currently to 200,000 bpd by 2014, the company's chief executive Tony Hayward said on Thursday.

Genel, a group formed via a merger of Vallares and Turkey's Genel Enerji, plans to start supplying gas to Turkey in 2015, and sees a potential volume of 4 billion cubic metres in 2016, former BP boss Hayward told an energy conference in Istanbul.