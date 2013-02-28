LONDON Feb 28 Genel Energy PLC : * 2012 average net working interest production of 44,500 bopd in line with

guidance * Genel-capital expenditure on exploration, appraisal, development in kurdistan

funded from operating cash flow of $300 million plus * Production for 2013 expected to be in range of 45,000 - 55,000 bopd,

generating revenues of $300-400 million * Strong balance sheet with cash resources of circa $1 billion available for

future business development