WASHINGTON, June 6 Pharmaceutical companies
Genentech and OSI Pharmaceuticals LLC will pay $67 million to
resolve allegations they made misleading statements about the
effectiveness of the drug Tarceva to treat lung cancer, the U.S.
Justice Department said on Monday.
San Francisco-based Genentech and Farmingdale, New
York-based OSI Pharmaceuticals co-promoted Tarceva and allegedly
made misleading representations to physicians and other
healthcare providers about the effectiveness of the drug to
treat non-small cell lung cancer, the department said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)