BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
April 4 Liberty Interactive Corp said on Tuesday it would buy Alaska-based telecoms firm General Communication Inc for $1.12 billion.
Liberty Interactive will pay $32.50 per General Communication share, representing a premium of 58.1 percent to the stock's close on Monday.
General Communication provides residential and business telecommunications services in Alaska.
Liberty Interactive owns interests in companies that are primarily engaged in video and digital commerce industries. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc