COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 14 General Dynamics Corp on Tuesday said it remained focused on its core cybersecurity business of serving government agencies and that its sale of Fidelis Cybersecurity Solutions was aimed at trimming a non-core business.

General Dynamics spokeswoman Lucy Ryan said Fidelis had doubled in size since General Dynamics acquired it in 2012 but that it served a commercial customer base, not in the company's core area.

Nadia Short, vice president and general manager for General Dynamics' cyber business, said the company was focused on helping government agencies defend and protect their networks.

"We have a comprehensive and robust government-focused cybersecurity portfolio. And we are continuing to invest resources in technology development to ensure we deliver resilient, relevant and innovative solutions that support mission needs," Short said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Dalgleish)