WASHINGTON, April 29 General Dynamics Corp Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic told analysts on Wednesday that mergers and acquisitions were "not on my radar screen" because she was not seeing interesting new opportunities on the market.

"I'm not thinking about M&A because I'm not seeing anything," Novakovic said. She said the company remained committed to returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)