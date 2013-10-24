* Q3 EPS up 8.2 percent, tops estimates
* Operating margins rise 90 basis points to 12.3 percent
* Forecast still modest on continued budget uncertainty
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 General Dynamics Corp,
the maker of Gulfstream business jets and U.S. Navy warships,
reported higher earnings and operating margins for the third
quarter despite a dip in revenue, and nudged its full-year
earnings forecast higher.
Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic said the
better-than-expected results allowed General Dynamics to
increase its guidance for full-year earnings per share by five
cents to between $6.90 and $7.00. It earned $6.48 per share in
2012.
But during an earnings conference call on Wednesday
Novakovic told analysts that General Dynamics was keeping its
forecast moderate given continued uncertainty in the U.S. budget
environment and the resulting slowdown in orders. Concerns about
a drop in orders in its combat systems business pushed the
company's shares lower.
The CEO also said a similar slowdown could reoccur in
January if U.S. lawmakers are unable to reach a broad budget
deal. "It's entirely possible that we find ourselves in an
extended period of time trapped in Dante's first circle of
hell," Novakovic said.
The company said quarterly net earnings rose 8.5 percent to
$651 million from $600 million a year earlier, while revenues
fell 1.7 percent to $7.93 billion. Earnings per share rose 8.2
percent to $1.84 from $1.70.
Revenues were largely in line with Wall Street estimates,
but earnings beat expectations from analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S, who had forecast EPS of $1.68.
Rob Stallard with RBC Capital Markets said General Dynamics'
defense revenues were down, but not as much as expected, and its
aerospace division was producing solid growth.
General Dynamics said company-wide operating margins rose 90
basis points to 12.3 percent on improved performances in the
aerospace, combat systems and information systems divisions.
Margins in the marine systems division remained steady as it
completed the T-AKE line of dry cargo and ammunitions ships that
it built for the U.S. Navy.
COMBAT SYSTEMS SQUEEZED
Shares of most major weapons makers rose on Wednesday, but
General Dynamics shares closed 2.2 percent lower at $86.23, amid
concerns about its combat systems business, which saw quarterly
revenues drop 30 percent.
Joe Nadol at JP Morgan said the combat systems results
looked "even tougher than feared" and a 190-basis point margin
beat in the segment was not enough to fully offset the top-line
disappointment. He said the record-high margin of 16.4 percent
in the sector looked unsustainable.
Novakovic said the combat division's revenues fell because
U.S. Army orders had slowed more than expected amid uncertainty
about future budget levels and the end of U.S. wars in
Afghanistan and Iraq.
She said revenue would be significantly higher in the fourth
quarter, largely due to international sales. For the full year,
the division's revenue should be around 20 percent lower than in
2012, although margins should be higher, she said.
General Dynamics said its funded backlog fell to $40 billion
at the end of the third quarter from $43.2 billion in the year-
earlier period. The total backlog was $47.9 billion, down from
$51.5 billion a year earlier.