Oct 22 General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday
reported higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third
quarter, and the maker of ships, tanks and business jets cited a
significant rise in its backlog.
Net earnings rose 6.4 percent to $694 million, or $2.05 per
share, from $652 million, or $1.84 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was nearly unchanged at $7.75 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast
earnings per share of $1.91 and revenue of $7.58 billion.
Operating margins rose 50 basis points to 12.9 percent.
General Dynamics Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic
said a significant rise in the company's backlog, which rose 56
percent to $74.4 billion from a year earlier, would position the
company well for coming opportunities ahead.
