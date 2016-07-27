July 27 General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, reported a 2.8 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales in its combat systems and aerospace businesses.

The company's revenue fell to $7.67 billion in the second quarter ended July 3, from $7.88 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $758 million, or $2.44 per share, from $752 million, or $2.27 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)