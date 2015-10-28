Oct 28 General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly helped by higher aircraft sales.

The company's net income from continuing operations rose to $733 million, or $2.28 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 28, from $694 million, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 3.1 percent to $7.99 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)