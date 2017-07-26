General Dynamics' quarterly profit rises 4.9 percent

July 26 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, reported a 4.9 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales in its combat systems unit that makes battle tanks.

The company's net income from continuing operations rose to $749 million, or $2.45 per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, from $714 million, or $2.30 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.3 percent to $7.68 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)