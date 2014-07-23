* General Dynamics, Northrop beat profit estimates
* Report lower operational costs
* General Dynamics reports higher aerospace orders
* Northrop CEO cautious about long-term budget spending
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
July 23 U.S. weapons makers General Dynamics
Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp raised their 2014
profit forecasts as cost cutting allowed them to improve
profitability even as defense spending by the U.S. government
remained low.
The companies, which reported better-than-expected
second-quarter profits on Wednesday, have kept a tight lid on
operational costs to overcome the effect of U.S. budget cuts.
They have also held their stock prices up by returning cash
to shareholders through share buybacks and strong dividends.
General Dynamics, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S.
Navy ships, said on Wednesday it expected to repurchase shares
in the second half of 2014. The company has spent about $2.7
billion on share buybacks so far this year.
"Such results will continue to build (General Dynamics')
investors' confidence in the CEO's focus on profitability and
cash deployment," RBC Capital Markets' Robert Stallard wrote in
a note.
The company raised its forecast for full-year earnings to
$7.40-$7.45 per share from $7.05-$7.10.
General Dynamics said its total potential contract value,
the sum of all backlog, rose 29 percent to $99.5 billion in the
second quarter ended June 29 - its highest in the past four
years.
"Overall defense spending is still sluggish given U.S.
budget concerns, but General Dynamics' defense units are looking
like they'll do better this year than was initially expected,"
Christian Mayes, an analyst at Edward Jones Equity Research,
told Reuters.
General Dynamics reported an increase in orders in its
marine systems division - which sells to the U.S Navy -
suggesting that the government spending on defense may be
stabilizing.
However, smaller rival Northrop was not as optimistic.
"While we are encouraged by the tone of fiscal year 2015
budget negotiations, we remain cautious regarding the longer
term," Northrop Chief Executive Wes Bush said on a conference
call with analysts.
The company, which makes unmanned aircraft, the B-2 bomber
and electronic equipment, raised its 2014 earnings forecast to
$9.15-$9.35 per share from $8.90-$9.15.
Northrop said its profit was boosted by a lower pension
liability - the result of higher interest rates that changed the
discount rate used to calculate the company's pension
liabilities.
Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's largest defense
supplier, also reported a better-than-expected 3.5 percent rise
in quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it planned to resume
share repurchases in the current quarter.
General Dynamics' operating costs and expenses fell 5
percent to $6.53 billion, while Northrop's costs fell 6 percent
in the second quarter.
Falls Church, Virginia-based General Dynamics' net income
fell 15.5 percent to $541 million. Excluding a charge of $105
million, income from continuing operations rose 1 percent to
$646 million, or $1.88 per share.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.77 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were up about 1.3 percent at $120.07 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Northrop's
shares were nearly flat at $126.59.
