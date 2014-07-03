Poland - Factors to Watch March 15
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
July 3 General Electric Co said on Thursday that the president and CEO of its China business will lead the integration of the U.S. conglomerate's proposed acquisition of the power assets of France's Alstom.
Alstom agreed late last month on a $16.9 billion deal with GE, ending a two-month saga in which the French government intervened in the deal and Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries mounted a rival bid. The deal is expected to close in 2015.
Mark Hutchinson, who has been president and chief executive officer of GE Greater China for the past three years, will move to Paris as integration leader of the Alstom deal, GE said in a press release.
Hutchinson's "deep knowledge of GE and experience in global markets make him the right person for this important role," GE Vice Chairman John Rice said in the release.
GE appointed Rachel Duan, who has led GE Healthcare China since 2010, to replace Hutchinson in the top China role. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Jan Paschal)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.