May 22 General Electric Co has agreed to extend its $16.9 billion bid for the power arm of France's Alstom until June 23 from June 2 at the request of the French government, the U.S. company said on Thursday.

GE said it agreed to the extension to facilitate discussions with the French government, which has given some resistance to GE's proposal.

"We view this extension positively," GE said in a statement. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Chris Reese)