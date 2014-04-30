PARIS, April 30 General Electric said its effort to buy some activities of France's Alstom was just beginning and there will be opportunities to modify its bid, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on French television on Wednesday.

Germany's Siemens is also vying to buy parts of Alstom via an asset swap, and has seen its candidacy pushed by the French government eager to keep Alstom in European hands.

"The process is only beginning," said Immelt through a translator on France 2 television.

"There will be other opportunities to modify, to improve" the offer."

