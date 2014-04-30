BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
PARIS, April 30 General Electric said its effort to buy some activities of France's Alstom was just beginning and there will be opportunities to modify its bid, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on French television on Wednesday.
Germany's Siemens is also vying to buy parts of Alstom via an asset swap, and has seen its candidacy pushed by the French government eager to keep Alstom in European hands.
"The process is only beginning," said Immelt through a translator on France 2 television.
"There will be other opportunities to modify, to improve" the offer."
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leila Abboud)
* Easterly Government Properties announces agreement to acquire the nation's second largest department of veterans affairs outpatient clinic located in Loma Linda, California
* Storage Vault closes acquisition of $7.4 million Kitchener Storage asset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: