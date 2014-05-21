May 21 General Electric Co Chief
Executive Jeff Immelt said on Wednesday that GE is still going
to "work constructively" with the French government regarding
its offer to acquire the power business of France's Alstom
and that he expects the deal to close.
GE has encountered resistance from the government in its
$16.9 billion proposal, while Germany's Siemens looms
as a potential rival bidder. But Immelt told an investor
conference on Wednesday that, "We wouldn't have started if we
didn't think we could finish."
"It's a deal that's executable. It's a deal we're
experienced in. It's a deal we expect to close," Immelt said at
the Electrical Products Group conference.
