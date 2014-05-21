(Adds more Immelt comments, further background)
By Lewis Krauskopf
May 21 General Electric Co Chief
Executive Jeff Immelt said on Wednesday that GE is still going
to "work constructively" with the French government on its bid
for the power business of Alstom and that he expects
the deal to close.
GE has encountered resistance to its $16.9 billion proposal
from the government, which has sought to encourage Germany's
Siemens as a potential rival bidder. But Immelt told
an investor conference on Wednesday that, "We wouldn't have
started if we didn't think we could finish."
"It's a deal that's executable. It's a deal we're
experienced in. It's a deal we expect to close," Immelt said at
the Electrical Products Group conference.
GE last month made its offer for Alstom's power turbine and
grid arm in a deal designed to expand its installed base of
power turbines, get a more complete offering to power customers,
and broaden GE's presence in emerging markets.
In an attempt to get better bids for Alstom, seen as a
center of French engineering know-how, French President Francois
Hollande's government has weighed in on the talks, creating some
uncertainty. Alstom, which has welcomed GE's proposal, has given
itself until the end of the month to review its options.
The French government last week gave itself the power to
block foreign corporate takeovers in "strategic" sectors,
throwing up a potential roadblock to GE's bid.
Asked about the potential for a lengthy tussle over Alstom
to turn into a distraction for GE, Immelt said, "You have to
trust us a little bit that we know what we're doing."
"We know how to work with governments. We have an impeccable
reputation in France," Immelt said. "I don't sit here and say,
'God, I'm surprised.' We've done this before."
In initially detailing GE's bid, Immelt signaled in a letter
the company was willing to work with the government in certain
areas.
The company has said it is talking with French investors
about ventures or other investments in Alstom's offshore wind
and hydro power assets, as outlined in Immelt's letter.
GE is also discussing with the government how French
operators can access Alstom's technology around steam turbines
for use in nuclear facilities, according to a source familiar
with the talks.
Immelt also touted the deal as accelerating GE's goal of
tilting more toward its industrial businesses and away from its
finance unit. GE now expects 75 percent of its earnings to come
from industrial businesses by 2016, up from 55 percent last
year.
Toward that goal of reducing its finance exposure, Immelt
said the company expects an initial public offering of its North
American retail finance business to take place in the third
quarter. GE in March filed for an IPO for the business, which
offers private label credit cards.
GE has said it plans to offer up to 20 percent of the retail
finance business in the offering with the business fully
separated in 2015.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)