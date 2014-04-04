Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 4 U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co does not see room for a deal to buy rail signalling firm Ansaldo STS from Italian defence group Finmeccanica, GE Europe President and CEO Nani Beccalli-Falco said on Friday.
"When things drag on for a long time it becomes difficult to conclude. The first time we looked at Ansaldo STS was ten years ago and we never concluded anything. There is no room to reach an agreement," he said on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business gathering on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.
State-controlled Finmeccanica put up for sale its 40 percent stake in Ansaldo STS and other assets more than two years ago to cut debt and focus on its core aerospace and defence businesses. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Naomi O'Leary, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.