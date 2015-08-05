Aug 5 General Electric Co said on
Wednesday it is developing a cloud-based service tailored for
industrial customers, the latest step in the U.S. conglomerate's
effort to gain business from data generated by machines.
GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt has bet on developing
analytics and software for customers of the company's jet
engines, power-generating turbines, healthcare equipment and
other industrial products.
More than 50 billion machines are expected to be connected
to the Internet by 2020, according to GE.
GE's customized cloud offering is built on the Predix
operating system it had previously developed for software used
by its customers.
Predix Cloud is designed to improve the operating system
while incorporating security and regulatory requirements
specialized for industrial data and applications.
"You just look at the consumer world, you get jealous at the
speed at which you can easily and quickly gain access to
applications," Bill Ruh, vice president of GE software, said in
an interview. "That is exactly the same thing you want in the
industrial world. The thing is you need it done in an industrial
way."
GE expects $6 billion in software revenue this year, up from
$4 billion last year. The company says it is investing $500
million annually in software, including spending on the Predix
Cloud.
Ruh described Predix Cloud as a "gated community" of
industrial users, as opposed to a public cloud infrastructure
open to anyone.
Some GE customers have begun using Predix Cloud with a broad
launch set for the fourth quarter, Ruh said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)