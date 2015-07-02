July 2 U.S. and European regulatory resistance
could force General Electric Co to seek another buyer for
its appliances business and different paths to expand its
industrial operations in an ongoing strategic overhaul.
Chief Executive Jeff Immelt wants further focus on
manufacturing of higher-margin products such as jet engines and
power-generating turbines, and to move away from riskier finance
earnings.
But two of his moves are in doubt over concerns they will
hurt competition.
GE met with European regulators on Thursday to allay worries
its 12.4 billion euro ($13.7 billion) acquisition of Alstom's
power equipment business would leave Europe with two
gas turbine players.
On Wednesday, the U.S. government sued to block GE's $3.3
billion appliances sale to Sweden's Electrolux,
saying it would combine two of the three top players.
GE has expressed confidence in the transactions, although
its timing to complete them has slipped.
But investors are starting to look at alternatives Immelt
could pursue if the Electrolux and Alstom deals are stymied.
"Alstom is in that core of what they're trying to become,"
said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook
Investments, which owns 1.7 million GE shares. "If you can't
lock up Alstom, your path for generating earnings is going to
have to change."
GE has said the Alstom deal could add 15 to 20 cents per
share in earnings in 2018, or nearly 10 percent of the $2.05 per
share consensus estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In Alstom's place, analysts and investors said, GE would
likely pursue other acquisitions to boost its core industrial
businesses, buy back more shares, or a combination of both.
Should the appliances sale to Electrolux collapse, GE could
seek buyers such as LG Electronics Inc, Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd or manufacturers in China,
analysts at William Blair said. Other options could be Mexico's
Mabe, in which GE holds a stake, or private equity companies,
said Moody's analyst Russell Solomon.
Immelt's plan to exit $200 billion in finance assets, the
lynchpin of his strategy, appears on target. GE has already
agreed to unload $23 billion in GE Capital assets since April.
Even that pullback carries uncertainty. GE's path to escape
federal regulation as a systemically important financial
institution, or SIFI, is not entirely clear, GE Capital chief
Keith Sherin told Reuters this week.
"The GE capital side of this is going very well," said John
Traynor, chief investment officer at People's United Bank, which
holds GE shares. "That's got to stay on track. If that slowed
down, it would really spook investors."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)