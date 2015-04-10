April 10 It took Blackstone Group LP less
than four weeks after an approach from General Electric Co
to clinch the biggest real estate deal since the
financial crisis. Yet the seeds of that deal were planted seven
years ago, during the crisis.
After the Wall Street meltdown, U.S. regulators slapped
rules on banks and other financial institutions aimed at curbing
their risk taking. These requirements, including more burdensome
capital requirements and the hiring of additional compliance
staff, have raised the costs of real estate investing, driving
some out of the business and prompting others to cut back.
As part of a wider restructuring, GE announced on Friday it
would sell most of the assets of its GE Capital Real Estate unit
to Blackstone and Wells Fargo & Co for about $23
billion.
This move away from finance operations will allow GE to
break free from the regulatory constraints that came from its
designation as a systemically important financial institution
(SIFI).
The Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel of
regulators created after the financial crisis, has already
labeled four non-bank financial firms such as large insurers as
SIFIs. It has now set its sights on the asset management
industry, reviewing whether activities and products offered by
firms such as BlackRock Inc and Fidelity Investments may
pose risks to the broader economy.
Blackstone, however, is smaller than such traditional asset
managers. It said in its latest annual report it considers it
unlikely it would be designated a SIFI.
Major financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and American International Group
Inc have all scaled backed their real estate investment
operations since 2007.
Blackstone stepped into the void. Its real estate business
grew from $18 billion in assets under management in 2007, a year
before a housing market bust triggered the crisis, to $80.9
billion as of the end of last December.
"We have very consciously looked at where the banks are
pulling back, or we spent a lot of time looking at the bank
regulations... thinking okay, well that's a market that used to
be a bank-driven market, they will pull back or they will change
their pricing," Blackstone Chief Financial Officer Laurence Tosi
told the Credit Suisse Group Financial Services Forum in
February.
Blackstone and other alternative asset managers have largely
stayed below the regulators' radar thanks to their structure.
Unlike banks, Blackstone does not take deposits. The investors
in its funds agree to lock up their money for 10 to 12 years, so
there is no risk of sudden outflows, reducing the possibility of
systemic risk to the financial system.
Blackstone's private real estate funds draw institutional
holders such as public pension funds and insurance firms, while
its real estate investment trusts attract retail investors.
The GE deal is Blackstone's largest since it acquired office
landlord Equity Office Properties Trust from Chicago real estate
magnate Samuel Zell in 2007 for $39 billion, including debt.
EXISTING RELATIONSHIP
Blackstone had already bought about $6 billion in assets
from GE in recent years, including Australian office buildings
and Japanese apartments. GE Capital has also been a major
financier of Blackstone's real estate deals.
GE reached out to Blackstone in mid-March, seeking a buyer
with a big real estate platform with the capacity to buy
both equity and debt property assets, according to people close
to the deal.
"The distance between Blackstone and everyone else is like
the Grand Canyon," said an investment banker who has advised the
company.
The deal values the assets at book value, with a built-in
mechanism to mitigate Blackstone's risk for buying them with
limited due diligence, one of the people added. It would
otherwise have taken months to assess each property. It is
unclear what that mechanism entails.
Blackstone is acquiring roughly 24 million square feet of
office properties in the U.S. and 18 million square feet of
office, logistics and shopping malls in Europe. It also agreed
to purchase loans in the United States, Mexico and Australia.
From single-family homes in the United States to distressed
commercial property in Europe, real estate has overtaken private
equity as Blackstone's most high-profile and lucrative business.
It accounted for 43 percent of its economic net income in 2014.
