June 29 Canada's Element Financial Corp said it has entered into an agreement with General Electric to acquire GE Capital's fleet management operations in the United States, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand for C$8.6 billion ($6.98 billion)in cash.

Element also said that Paris-based Arval, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas and Element's founding partner, has entered into a memorandum of understanding to acquire GE Capital's European fleet operations.

On closing of the two deals, the Element-Arval Global Alliance will be capable of managing customer fleets in more than 40 countries, Element said in a statement. ($1 = 1.2320 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)