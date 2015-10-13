Oct 13 GE Capital wants to apply in the first quarter to shed a key U.S. regulatory designation it gained in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the head of General Electric Co's financing arm said on Tuesday.

"That's our goal," GE Capital Chief Executive Keith Sherin said in an interview. GE had previously said it would seek some time in 2016 to apply to remove its designation as a "systemically important" financial institution, or SIFI.

The SIFI designation comes with tougher and more costly rules enforced by the Federal Reserve to buffer the financial system should the firm collapse.

One of a few non-banks to be deemed a SIFI, GE in April announced it would unload some $200 billion in financing assets to focus more on being a industrial manufacturer.

On Tuesday, GE agreed to sell $30 billion worth of commercial lending and leasing businesses to Wells Fargo & Co , meaning the company has signed deals for almost all of its U.S. financing businesses up for sale.

"It was a priority of ours to sell the U.S. assets, and when we make the application to not be a SIFI I wanted to have the U.S. assets done," Sherin said. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)