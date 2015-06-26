June 25 Capital One Financial Corp and
Apollo Global Management have bid for General Electric
Co's health-care finance unit, which could fetch more
than $11 billion, Bloomberg reported.
Initial bids for the unit which offers mortgages and
business loans to health-care providers were due June 18,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The next round of bidding is due in early July. (bloom.bg/1KfThLb)
Fairfield, Connecticut-based GE also received offers from
Ares Management LP and Ventas Inc, Bloomberg
reported.
GE is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co on the sale
and may select a buyer by the end of July, Bloomberg said.
GE announced plans in April to sell $200 billion worth of
finance assets as it focuses on the manufacturing of industrial
products.
An Ares Management spokesman said the company's policy was
to not discuss any action it may or may not be contemplating.
The other companies could not be reached for comment outside
regular business hours.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)