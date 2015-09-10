Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Sept 10 General Electric Co said on Thursday it would seek to sell its asset management arm, as the U.S. conglomerate continues to make moves to focus on its industrial products.
GE Asset Management had $115 billion in assets under management as of June 30, according to GE. GE said it would explore opportunities to sell the business to investment management firms. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.