By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, June 30 General Electric Co said
it would sell its European private equity financing business to
a unit of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) for about
$2.2 billion as the U.S. conglomerate sheds financial assets
amid a restructuring.
The portfolio represents about $2.2 billion of total
invested capital, GE said on Tuesday.
The portfolio carries a wider spread margin than most
corporate loans, a source familiar with the matter said.
This makes the deal attractive to the core banking unit of
Japan's third largest bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
(SMFG), which is trying to diversify away from the
fiercely competitive corporate lending sector.
Major Japanese banks such as SMFG have been aggressively
buying businesses and extending loans overseas to make up for a
weak domestic market.
In 2012, SMFG acquired an aircraft leasing company from
Royal Bank of Scotland Group for $7.3 billion and this
year, Mizuho Financial Group Inc agreed to buy the U.S.
and Canadian loan portfolio of RBS for $3 billion. (reut.rs/1g6apGT)
In April, GE announced plans to exit $200 billion worth of
finance assets which made it subject to government regulation as
a financial institution.
The U.S. industrial conglomerate has since signed agreements
to sell about $23 billion worth of assets, including the latest
deal.
GE Capital's Japanese commercial finance operations are part
of this wider sale process, with one person familiar with the
matter valuing them at around $5 billion.
GE is also shedding other assets.
The company said on Monday that it was selling its fleet
management arm in the United States, Mexico, Australia and New
Zealand for $6.9 billion.
GE is also selling its European fleet segment for an
undisclosed sum that a source close to the matter said would be
around $3.3 billion.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Global Markets
were GE's financial advisers and Clifford Chance was its legal
adviser.
GE shares closed at $26.64 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Monday. Up to Monday's close, the stock had risen about 5
percent this year.
($1 = 0.90 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Rama Venkat
Raman in Bengaluru; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs, Miral Fahmy and Kirti Pandey)