April 9 General Electric Co is close to selling part or all of its real estate holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

GE is in talks with Blackstone Group LP and Wells Fargo & Co for various parts of the portfolio and a deal could be announced soon, the Journal cited the people as saying. (on.wsj.com/1cefgnr)

GE's real estate portfolio holds around $30 billion worth of investments in office buildings, apartment complexes and other commercial property, the Journal said, adding that the precise terms of any deal could not be learned.

GE declined to comment. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)