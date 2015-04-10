By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 10 General Electric Co.'s
plan to retrench from the finance business will further reduce
its already diminishing presence in the U.S. money market, which
it has leaned on to fund consumer and business loans.
This development from a major issuer of U.S. commercial
paper comes at time when tighter regulations have caused money
market funds, which own most of the $1 trillion of ultra
short-dated debt issued by banks, brokerages and commercial
lenders, to cut their holdings.
There was no significant reaction on Friday in the money
market in the wake of GE's plan, which includes shedding $375
billion in GE Capital assets. As part of the overhaul, GE will
also reduce the lending unit's commercial paper to $5 billion by
the end of the year from $22 billion at the close of 2014,
analysts and investors said.
"You are taking a large player who's winding down. The
market should be already adjusting to it. This is accelerating
what has already been happening," said Justin Ziegler,
investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in New York.
GE Capital's commercial paper comprised 6.3 percent of its
overall debt at the end of December, roughly half the percentage
in mid-2007, before the global credit crisis, when it had about
$60 billion in such debt.
GE Capital's enormous size resulted in financial oversight
from the U.S. Federal Reserve similar to large banks.
The price on a GE Capital commercial paper issue that was
issued last July and will mature April 17 was
quoted at 99.9978, up fractionally from late on Thursday,
according to Reuters data.
As GE Capital accelerates its pullback from the commercial
paper sector, it is unclear whether the purchasers of its
commercial lending, consumer banking and other assets - many of
whom are yet to be determined - will have as large a presence on
the money market, analysts said.
"You have more specialized lenders now. They can't or don't
necessarily need to issue commercial paper," said Lance Pan,
director of investment research and strategy at Capital Advisors
Group in Newton, Massachusetts.
A further reduction in debt issuance from GE Capital would
shrink an already diminished pool of securities available for
cash investors to purchase. On its own, though, it is unlikely
to cause lasting market disturbance, market participants said.
"Any disruption will be temporary," said Sean Simko, head of
global fixed income management at SEI in Oaks, Pennsylvania.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Christian Plumb)