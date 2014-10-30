Oct 30 General Electric Co is in early
stage talks to sell its stakes worth more than $1 billion in its
South Korean auto-financing and credit card businesses, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The sale would unwind a partnership that began 10 years ago
between GE and Hyundai Motor Co. GE is in talks with
Hyundai, which has a right of first refusal over the stakes, WSJ
said. (on.wsj.com/1q1Dode)
It is not clear exactly how much GE will receive from the
sale of its 43 percent stake in the joint ventures, but GE has
already received some of its original investment back through
dividends, the newspaper said.
GE's spokesman in South Korea, Bill Joh, declined to comment
on the matter. While representatives at Hyundai could not be
immediately reached for comment.
