Oct 7 General Electric Co said on
Wednesday it had started a company to focus on energy efficiency
to help corporate and other customers lower their energy bills
and better manage power distribution.
The new company, called Current, will integrate GE's LED,
solar, energy storage and electric vehicle businesses with GE's
growing data and analytics platform.
The conglomerate, which has been selling off finance assets
to focus on industrial operations, already generates massive
revenue in the energy sector from selling and servicing
big-ticket power generation products, such as gas and wind
turbines as well as an array of oilfield equipment.
The company, which will be run by Maryrose Sylvester, who
has been president of GE Lighting, will begin with $1 billion in
revenue, and is expected to grow to $5 billion by 2020, GE said.
Through analyzing energy consumption, GE said it can save
customers 10 percent to 20 percent on their energy bills.
"The creation of a new company within GE reinforces our
commitment to take energy to the next level," GE Chief Executive
Officer Jeff Immelt said in a statement.
GE's will merge its LED business that serves commercial and
industrial customers into the new company, while GE Lighting
will continue to sell LED bulbs as well as other products to
consumers, a GE spokeswoman said.
GE has been shedding non-core businesses, such as its
appliances unit, and some investors have questioned whether GE
will eventually sell its lighting business.
