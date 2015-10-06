Oct 6 General Electric Co said on Tuesday
it was inspecting out-of-service versions of the engine
component involved in a fire with a British Airways plane last
month to further determine the cause of the engine failure.
On Sept. 8, a British Airways plane, a Boeing 777,
caught fire upon take-off from Las Vegas to London; all 157
passengers and 13 crew members escaped, with only a few minor
injuries reported.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said last
month that a failure in the plane's GE90 engine was not
contained by the engine's casing and that it had found several
pieces of the high pressure compressor spool on the runway.
In an update to the investigation on Tuesday, the NTSB said
that a spool in the high-pressure compressor section of the
engine had failed.
The safety board said GE was performing "high-priority,
focused inspections" of the high pressure compressor section of
other GE90 engines "to determine further investigative actions."
A GE spokesman said the company was "aggressively inspecting
out-of-service GE90 compressor spools of similar vintage to the
one involved in the September 8 event," adding that industry and
government inspectors were "making significant progress in
determining root cause."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)