(Adds further comments from interview)

By Lewis Krauskopf

June 30 The head of General Electric Co's finance unit said on Tuesday he expects the pace of GE Capital asset sales to accelerate in the third quarter as part of the U.S. conglomerate's move to become a more focused industrial manufacturer.

GE on April 10 unveiled plans to shed some $200 billion in finance assets, and has since forged agreements for about $23 billion in asset sales.

"It took us a while to get these businesses and the data and the transactions in the marketplace," GE Capital Chief Executive Keith Sherin told Reuters in an interview. "We're going to pick up the pace in the third quarter."

Sherin spoke after GE earlier on Tuesday announced the $2.2 billion sale of its European private equity financing business to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. GE a day earlier had announced agreements for shedding its fleet management arm, while it announced the sale of its U.S. private equity lending business earlier in the month.

All told, since April 10 GE Capital has announced asset sales totaling $23 billion in ending net investment, GE's measure of assets that excludes non-interest bearing liabilities, reaching the target of $20 billion to $30 billion in second-quarter deal announcements the company had set for itself in May.

"We're going to have more announcements in the third quarter, and it will be more than we had in the second quarter," Sherin said.

Asked if that meant exceeding $23 billion in announced deals from the second quarter, Sherin said "Yes," while declining to give a specific target.

Sherin maintained GE's target of $100 billion in deal closings for 2015, with $68 billion in announced sales thus far.

"We are still working to get $100 billion in closings in 2015," Sherin said. "It's a good estimate." (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)