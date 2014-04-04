(Adds comments from GE Capital)
HONG KONG, April 4 Aircraft leasing company GE
Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) said on Friday it has no plans
for a Hong Kong initial public offering and has not hired banks
to raise funds in an equity offering.
"GECAS did not file for an IPO on the Hong Kong exchange or
elsewhere and is not raising equity through any public
offering," GE Capital said in an e-mailed statement.
"GECAS is an important part of GE Capital and a strong
business franchise that is strategically aligned to our
portfolio."
Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday GECAS,
the aviation leasing arm of General Electric Co, planned
to raise about $700 million in a Hong Kong IPO, citing sources
familiar with the plans.
IRF said the IPO could take place as soon as the second
quarter of 2014, after the company gave up plans for a listing
in Singapore of a business trust.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Daniel Stanton of IFR; Writing by
Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jane Merriman)