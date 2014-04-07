UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
A story headlined "Aircraft leasing company GE Capital Aviation plans $700 mln HK IPO-IFR" has been withdrawn after IFR corrected the entity that was listing. STORY_NUMBER: L4N0MW115 STORY_DATE: 04/04/2014 STORY_TIME: 0506 GMT
A replacement story will be issued.
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders