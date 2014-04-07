UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, April 4 A story headlined "UPDATE 1-GE Capital Aviation says has no plans for Hong Kong offering" has been withdrawn after IFR corrected the identity of the entity doing the listing. STORY_NUMBER: L4N0MW3HA STORY_DATE: 04/04/2014 STORY_TIME: 1713 GMT
A replacement story will be issued.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts