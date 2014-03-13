UPDATE 7-Intel's $15 bln purchase of Mobileye rewrites driverless landscape
* Mobileye shares up 29 pct, trade at $60.96 (Recasts to reflect deal's impact on rivals and others in self-driving sector; adds financial details)
March 13 General Electric Co's North American retail finance business filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The business will operate under a new name, Synchrony Financial, GE said in a statement.
Goldman Sachs & Co, JP Morgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters for the IPO, Synchrony's filing showed. ()
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
* Mobileye shares up 29 pct, trade at $60.96 (Recasts to reflect deal's impact on rivals and others in self-driving sector; adds financial details)
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump is set to formally announce a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules locked in at the end of the Obama administration when he meets with automaker chiefs this week, according to two sources briefed on the matter.
NEW YORK, March 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co has sent some wealth management customers letters this month notifying them that they will be moved to the firm's self-directed platform soon ahead of a pending Labor Department retirement regulation, the bank said on Monday.