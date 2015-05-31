BRIEF-Total Energy Services announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services on the TSX
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX
NEW YORK May 31 General Electric Co launched the bidding process for a $40 billion portion of its U.S. commercial lending business, a critical step in its effort to avert regulation by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Wall Street Journal said on its website on Sunday.
The chunk of the operation represents more than half of the $74 billion U.S. commercial lending and leasing portfolio that includes loans for equipment purchases and financing and leases for midsize firms.
The business units could all go to a single buyer or could be divided and sold separately, the Wall Street Journal said.
GE is working with Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc on the sale, while J.P. Morgan Chase & Co is overseeing all of the sales processes, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Eric Walsh)
LONDON, March 29 Prime Minister Theresa May will file formal Brexit divorce papers on Wednesday, pitching the United Kingdom into the unknown and triggering years of uncertain negotiations that will test the endurance of the European Union.