Oct 13 General Electric Co's aircraft
leasing unit announced plans on Monday to buy Dublin-based
helicopter leasing company Milestone Aviation Group for $1.78
billion, branching out into an area tipped for solid growth in
coming years.
Milestone, co-founded by NetJets Inc founder
Richard Santulli in 2010, owns a fleet of helicopters worth $2.8
billion and has placed orders worth $3 billion.
The company's helicopters are primarily used in offshore oil
and gas industries and for search, rescue and emergency medical
services.
"The addition of Milestone will deepen our domain expertise
in aviation and oil and gas, two critical GE industries," GE
Capital Chief Executive Keith Sherin said in a statement on
Monday.
The move confirms plans first outlined in March, when the
head of GE Capital's aviation arm told Reuters in an exclusive
interview that it could spend some $2 billion on diversifying
into helicopter leasing and as much again on shipping.
The world's largest aircraft lessor aims to carry out the
diversification partly because of concerns over the value of
some current-generation jets, Norman Liu, chief executive of GE
Capital Aviation Services, said in the interview.
The acquisition also, however, comes at a time when GE is
trying to reduce exposure to financing and increase profits from
its industrial businesses.
GE CEO Jeff Immelt has said he planned to boost earnings
contribution from the company's industrials businesses to 75
percent by 2016 from 55 percent last year.
The company spun off its North American private label credit
card business, Synchrony Financial, earlier this
year.
The Milestone transaction is expected to close next year.
Leasing has long been an integral part of the passenger jet
industry, accounting directly or indirectly for up to 40 percent
of the aircraft delivered from Airbus or Boeing
factories.
Now, the leasing model is increasingly taking hold in the
helicopter industry, with leasing firms attracted by the
flexibility of the machines and their tendency to hold their
value, according to U.K.-based consultancy Ascend Flightglobal.
Airbus Helicopters, formerly known as Eurocopter, the
world's largest maker of civil helicopters, predicted earlier
this year that leasing was set for expansion in the sector.
The diversity of roles served by helicopters and a sustained
period of high oil prices mean that they have not been as
exposed as many industries to the global economic slowdown,
Ascend said in a published report earlier this year.
