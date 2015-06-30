June 30 General Electric Co said it would
sell its European private equity financing business to a unit of
Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) for $2.2 billion.
GE Capital will retain its $1 billion investment in the
European Senior Secured Loan Program and European Loan Program,
both joint ventures between affiliates of GE Capital and
affiliates of Ares Capital, GE said on Tuesday.
The deal is part of the U.S. conglomerates plan to shed its
financial assets and concentrate on its industrial businesses.
