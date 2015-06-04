ABU DHABI/DUBAI, June 4 Mubadala GE Capital, a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi state-owned fund and General Electric's finance business, is evaluating options for the future structure of the company, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the joint venture was studying options in the wake of the U.S. conglomerate's decision to exit most of its GE Capital operations. Two of the sources said Mubadala was actively seeking buyers for GE Capital's shares in the joint venture.

"Given the strength of Mubadala GE Capital's portfolio we are in the process of evaluating a range of options for the future structure of the business," a spokesman for Mubadala GE Capital said.

GE said on April 10 it would shed the bulk of its finance arm to become a simpler industrial business. It will also return as much as $90 billion to shareholders. (Editing by David French. Editing by Jane Merriman)