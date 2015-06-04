By Stanley Carvalho and Archana Narayanan
| ABU DHABI/DUBAI, June 4
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, June 4 Mubadala GE Capital, a
joint venture between the Abu Dhabi state-owned fund and General
Electric's finance business, is evaluating options for
the future structure of the company, a spokesman said on
Thursday.
Three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that
the joint venture was studying options in the wake of the U.S.
conglomerate's decision to exit most of its GE Capital
operations. Two of the sources said Mubadala was actively
seeking buyers for GE Capital's shares in the joint venture.
"Given the strength of Mubadala GE Capital's portfolio we
are in the process of evaluating a range of options for the
future structure of the business," a spokesman for Mubadala GE
Capital said.
GE said on April 10 it would shed the bulk of its finance
arm to become a simpler industrial business. It will also return
as much as $90 billion to shareholders.
(Editing by David French. Editing by Jane Merriman)