* JV evaluating options for future structure - statement
* GE selling much of its capital business
* Mubadala seeking buyers for GE Capital stake - sources
By Stanley Carvalho and Archana Narayanan
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, June 4 Mubadala GE Capital, a
joint venture between the Abu Dhabi state-owned fund and General
Electric's finance business, is evaluating options for
the future structure of the company, a spokesman said on
Thursday.
Three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that
the joint venture was studying options in the wake of the U.S.
conglomerate's decision to exit most of its GE Capital
operations. Two of the sources said Mubadala was actively
seeking buyers for GE Capital's shares in the joint venture.
"Given the strength of Mubadala GE Capital's portfolio we
are in the process of evaluating a range of options for the
future structure of the business," a spokesman for Mubadala GE
Capital said.
Mubadala GE Capital, set up in 2009 as a 50/50 venture to
invest globally in GE Capital-originated commercial finance
assets, reported assets of $5.5 billion at the end of 2014, up
from $4 billion in 2013.
GE said on April 10 it would shed the bulk of its finance
arm to become a simpler industrial business. It will also return
as much as $90 billion to shareholders.
At the time, Mubadala GE Capital told Reuters there were no
plans to change the shareholding or strategy of the business as
Mubadala GE Capital is an important component of the Mubadala-GE
partnership and continues to deliver on its mandate of
profitable growth
However, unlisted Mubadala is now seeking partners to buy GE
Capital's 50 percent stake, with one of the sources saying that
private equity firms were among those being approached. The
source added Mubadala had no desire to buy out GE's stake.
Mubadala GE Capital raised $500 million in a five-year debut
bond sale in November last year.
If GE Capital exits the joint venture, a change of control
clause will be activated and bondholders will be paid at par,
said one of the sources.
The bond was trading at 99.27 on the bid side at 1457 GMT,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Editing by David French and Jane Merriman)