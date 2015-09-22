Sept 22 General Electric Co on Tuesday
named top brand executive Linda Boff as its chief marketing
officer, as the U.S. conglomerate tries to position itself as a
digital industrial company.
Previously executive director of global brand marketing,
Boff will report to Beth Comstock, GE's prior marketing chief.
Comstock became vice chair earlier this month, the first woman
to hold that post in the company's history.
Boff, who joined GE in 2003, has helped oversee its
advertising. In several new, light-hearted video ads, a computer
programmer perplexes family and friends when explaining he is
going to work for the company.
The ads fit with Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt's bet
on marrying the company's industrial products with software and
analytics. GE put a bigger spotlight on these efforts earlier
this month in creating GE Digital to consolidate its software
and IT operations.
The company's annual Minds and Machines conference in San
Francisco next week will highlight the digital efforts.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)