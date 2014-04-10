April 10 General Electric Co will build a
new facility to house its back-office functions in the
Cincinnati area, the U.S. conglomerate said on Thursday, as it
seeks to simplify its operations and cut costs.
GE is centralizing areas such as IT and finance around the
world to lower costs and standardize such back-office functions.
Aside from the Ohio location, GE is operating such "shared
services" centers in Budapest, Hungary; Monterrey, Mexico;
Pudong, China; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
GE has set a target of reducing sales, general and
administrative costs from 15.9 percent of industrial revenue
last year to about 12 percent by 2016.
The new Ohio facility is expected to employ 1,400 people. GE
plans to break ground on it this summer and to have it fully
operational by 2017.
The facility will add to GE's presence in the Cincinnati
area, which houses the headquarters for the company's aviation
division.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)